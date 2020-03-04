|
|
Kensleigh Grace Wygant
Findlay - Kensleigh Grace Wygant, passed away, Monday, March 2, 2020 at Blanchard Valley Hospital, Findlay, Ohio. She was born January 3, 2020 in Findlay, Ohio to Naomi Krug & Brenden Wygant.
Surviving are parents Naomi Krug & Brenden Wygant both of Vanlue, maternal grandparents Monnie (Shelbie) Harden of Vanlue, paternal grandparents Rob Wygant of Vanlue & Robyn Faber of Fremont, great grandfather Monnie "Mort" Harden of Fostoria,
great grandmothers Joyce Day of Nevada and Sharon Carr, aunt Kasey Wygant of Vanlue and many other aunts and uncles.
She is preceeded in death by her great-grandfather Elmer Carr and great-grandmother Peggy Sue Harden.
Kensleigh and her family attended Trinity United Brethren Church, Fostoria. She loved to watch Scooby Doo and Wreck it Ralph. Her smile would light up the room. She was the happiest baby anyone could ever meet. She was starting to be very talkative, cooing all the time. She was so beautiful and loving to everyone. She stole everyone's hearts and we will always remember her.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at the
Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home, Fostoria, Ohio with Pastor Mark Self officiating.
Visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorials can be sent to Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home in Kensliegh's honor or trinity United Brethren Church in Fostoria.
Published in the News-Messenger from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2020