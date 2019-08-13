|
Kent Richard Williams
Fremont - Kent Richard Williams, 70, died on Sunday, August 11, 2019 after a long illness with Parkinson's Disease. He was born on the night before Christmas, December 24, 1948 in Fremont to Richard M. "Rich" & Mary B. (Grubs) Williams.
After graduating from Fremont Ross High School in 1967, he served his country by enlisting in the US Navy during the Vietnam Crisis. After his honorable military discharge, he returned and worked at Whirlpool Corp. for 43 years, retiring in 2011.
After a three-year courtship, on September 1, 1990, he married Nancy Carry in Las Vegas, Nevada. The elopement was kept a secret, as the only attendees were his parents and a dear friend, Betsy.
Kent was the owner of Sprint Car #5 in the late 60's and early 70's and with his crew, he traveled the country to race. He loved traveling and often told the story about the Colorado trip with his good friend, Steve. He enjoyed many outdoor activities, like canoeing and white water rafting with his friends. His fondest memories as a child were ice fishing in Canada with his father. Kent was an avid Cleveland Browns fan, all his life, waiting for a Super Bowl win. He also enjoyed watching Ohio State and the Indians.
He was a Clyde-Findlay Area Credit Union past trustee and a former member of the Moose. He was always fascinated with the latest technology. He would always be changing the settings on the computer, televisions and cell phones, knowing that his wife would get frustrated not knowing how to operate it.
Kent is survived by his wife, Nancy; sister, Dinah Williams of Columbus; children, Michelle Lewis of Fremont, Thomas Inks of Fremont, Wendy (Shane) Lawwell of Worthington and Chris (Andrea) Beeker of Norwalk; grandchildren, Kortney Potridge, Megan (Jordan Walther) Dolin, Ashton & Alexis Beeker, Justin & Colby Inks, all of Fremont, Daniel Smith of Norwalk, Cameron (Samantha) Lewis & Daniel Dolin of Westerville, Cecilia (Joshua) Trissel of Lewis Center, Taylor (Chris) Borders & Kirsten Lawwell of Worthington; and 9 ½ great-grandchildren.
Kent was preceded in death by his parents.
He was a very honorable and kind man, a good friend, always witty, loved his dogs, was loved by many and will sadly be missed.
Family and Friends will be received on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 1-4 p.m. with a Celebration of Life Service to follow at 4 p.m. at the Herman-Karlovetz Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 900 North Street, Fremont, Ohio, 43420.
The family wishes to thank the ProMedica Hospice of Clyde, Ohio and his private aide, Tala Thompson, for their care and compassion.
Memorials can be made to the Parkinson's Foundation or to a .
Published in the News-Messenger on Aug. 13, 2019