Kevin Ackerman
Tiffin - Kevin Ackerman, 47, passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at his home. He was born on March 3, 1972 in Fremont to James "Jim" and Mary Jo (Fisher) Ackerman.
Kevin graduated from the School of Hope. During his school years, he enjoyed playing basketball and participating in the Special Olympics for bowling. Kevin liked to take walks and was always up for a good meal. He loved to socialize at Friendship Class and spend time with his family. He worked for Sand Co. Industries, Norwesco for 20 years and New Vision for the last 3 years.
Kevin is survived by his mom, Mary Jo Ackerman of Fremont; siblings, Kimberly (Tony) Leber of Norwalk, Reneé (Dan Matthews) Ackerman of Bellevue and Raymond Ackerman of Fremont; aunts and uncles, Diane (Tom) Walter, Pat (Charlie) McDonalds, Amy (Chuck) Getty, Jim (Sharon) Fisher, Tom Ackerman and Ray Ackerman; many nieces and nephews; and his favorite dogs, Jasper and Shadow.
He is preceded in death by his dad, Jim who passed on May 17, 2015; grandparents; aunts, Ruth Ackerman, Pat Ackerman and Connie Henry; and cousin, Jackie McClure.
Family and friends will be welcomed at the Herman-Karlovetz Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Fremont on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 from 10 a.m. - 1p.m. where funeral services will begin at 1:00 p.m. Deacon Tom Ackerman will officiate, and burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Fremont.
Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice or to the Sandusky County Humane Society.
The family would like to thank Heartland Hospice and Sarah for the care and devotion to Kevin along with Steve, Lexi, Jenna and Missy at CRSI.
Published in the News-Messenger on May 13, 2019