Kevin J. Crum
Fremont - Kevin J. Crum, 62, of Republic, passed away at 9:15 a.m., Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at the St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center in Toledo.
Kevin was born on January 18, 1957, in Fremont, to the late Rolland and Peggy (Lawlor) Crum. He married Linda (Hoerig) on February 3, 1990 at the Shiloh United Methodist Church and she survives in Republic.
Survivors include his four children, Todd Brown of Bellevue, Paul Brown of Dayton, Leane Schock of Tiffin, Ryan Brown of Republic, ten grandchildren, three brothers, Dan (Sue) Crum of Leo, IN, Barry (Leisa) Crum of Fremont, Brian (Laura) Crum of Westfield, IN, a sister, Teresa (Richard) Strauss of Lodi, a sister-in-law, Cindy Seiferd of Fostoria, and brother-in-law, Robert Hoerig of Clyde.
Kevin was the owner/operator of Kevin Crum Insurance in Bettsville for twenty-five years and later sold the business to UIS and continued to work for them for another four years. He was a member of the St. Mary's Catholic Church in Tiffin and the Green Springs Masonic Lodge. Kevin was a 1975 graduate of Clyde Green Springs High School.
Kevin was preceded in death by his parents, a son, Sam Brown, a brother, Ronnie Crum, a sister-in-law, Mary Ann Remsberg and a brother-in-law, Michael Hoerig.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, April 8, 2019, at the St. Mary's Catholic Church with the Rev. Gary Walters officiating. A Rosary will be prayed 20 minutes prior to the Mass. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Sunday, from 1-5 p.m., at the Engle-Shook Funeral Home & Crematory in Tiffin. Burial will follow services on Monday, at St. Mary's Catholic cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Hospital or to the Green Springs Masonic Lodge to help with the Special Olympics. On-line condolences may be left for the family at www.engleshookfuneralhome.com
Published in the News-Messenger on Apr. 5, 2019