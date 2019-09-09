|
Krystal Beeker
Gibsonburg - Krystal Beeker, age 35 of Gibsonburg, Ohio passed away early Friday morning, September 6, 2019 at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center in Toledo.
In addition to her fiancée: Mark Reineck of Gibsonburg, Krystal is survived by her father and mother: Randy and Jo Anne Beeker of Pemberville, sisters: Corine (Bryan) Wightman of Gibsonburg, Kelly Pietrzak of Walbridge, nieces: Harley Donnelly, Alyssa and Kylee Pietrezak, Ashlyn and Ava Jo Wightman, paternal grandparents: Alton and Dolores Beeker of Pemberville, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents: Benny and Eloise Bruns.
Family and friends will be received 4-8 p.m., Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at the Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Home, 4094 State Route 105, Pemberville, OH. A funeral service will be conducted 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Pemberville, where there will be additional visitation from 10 a.m. until time of service. Rev. Matthew Musteric will be officiating. There will be a bereavement luncheon served in the church fellowship hall immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may take the form of contributions to: The family c/o Randy Beeker, or The . On-line condolences may be shared with the family at www.marshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the News-Messenger on Sept. 9, 2019