Kurtis Richard Keller
- - Kurt was born in Fremont, Ohio to the late Richard and Norma (Fisher) Keller on March 7, 1953. Kurt lost his short fight with cancer on June 18, 2019 at the age of 66. He is survived by Brooke, his devoted wife of 29 years (July 7th) and his two furry girls, Ember & Shoena. Also surviving are his brothers, Dennis Keller and Mark (Laura) Keller; his sister, Kathy (Dave) Blausey; his brother-in-law, Greg (Cathie) Gillispie and his sister-in-law, Leslie (Mark) Feldpausch. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and many other extended family members. He was predeceased by his sister Jane, her husband Tom, and their son Matthew Beckley.
Kurt was proud of what he accomplished in life. At the top of that list was his 32 years of sobriety. He said without that he would have never made it as far as he did. He was a proud member and Past Master of the DeWitt Wacousta Lodge #359 F & AM. He was also a member of the Valley of Grand Rapids Scottish Rite where he earned his 32nd degree. Kurt was a Red Cross Blood Donor falling just 1 pint short of 5 gallons donated in his lifetime. Go figure, the guy who couldn't stand the sight of a needle.
Kurt was a biker at heart. He owned 4 Harley-Davidson Motorcycles until last year when he sold the first one. He always thought he needed 3 more, one for every day of the week. Kurt hung up the leathers a few years ago because of all "the idiot people that text and drive". He went on a lot of motorcycle trips including riding to Nova Scotia and getting on the ferry to St. Johns Newfoundland. Kurt had lots of other interests too. He loved history, hunting, fishing, and gun collecting to name a few.
Kurt will be deeply missed by all of his family & friends. He left this life too soon but he would tell you that he had a good life and "this too shall pass".
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Masonic Home in Alma, Michigan, Wacousta Dewitt Lodge #359 F & AM for their scholarship fund, Alcoholics Anonymous, or Zion Lutheran Church in Gibsonburg, Ohio.
A Masonic service will be held on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at the Gorsline Runciman Funeral Home, 205 E Washington, DeWitt, MI 48820. The service will be preceded by a two-hour visitation at 10 a.m. and will be immediately followed with a Celebration of Life reception. Graveside services will be 2 pm Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Oakwood Cemetery in Fremont, Ohio. For online condolences or to share stories or pictures, visit www.grdewitt.com.
Published in the News-Messenger on June 22, 2019