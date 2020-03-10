Services
Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home
425 E. STATE ST.
Fremont, OH 43420
(419) 332-6409
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home
425 E. STATE ST.
Fremont, OH 43420
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
10:00 AM
Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home
425 E. STATE ST.
Fremont, OH 43420
View Map
Lana L. Hasselbach


1942 - 2020
Lana L. Hasselbach Obituary
Lana L. Hasselbach

FINDLAY - Lana L. Hasselbach, 77, of Findlay, OH and formerly of Fremont, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Bridge Findlay Hospice Care Center. She was born October 28, 1942 in Fremont, the daughter of Harry R. and Betty J. (Sweazey) Quackenbush. She was a 1960 graduate of Fremont Ross High School.

Lana worked as a dispatcher at Columbia Gas of Ohio and retired after more than twenty years of service. She was a member of St. Mark Lutheran Church; the Fremont VFW Ladies Auxiliary where she volunteered for many Post events, and the Fremont Eagles. She also volunteered for the reading programs at the schools. Lana enjoyed spending time with her family, watching NASCAR, the Cleveland Browns and going to Cleveland Indian games.

Lana is survived by her children, Chip (Jen) Williamson, Dayton, OH, Todd (Sherri) Williamson, Mansfield, OH and Amy (Ryan) Pratt, Carey, OH; brothers, Harry "Butch" (Judy) Quackenbush, Jr. and Dennis (Jerri) Quackenbush both of Fremont, OH; grandchildren, Zayne, Hannah, Eli (Bree), Caleb, Asher, Sarah, Jenna and John Williamson, Dylan, Jevyn and Pyper Pratt, Lydia (Taha) Idihya, Casey (Chad) Howell, Christopher Salaz; great grandchildren, Oli and Zoa Williamson.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Sandy Baker and her dog, Zoie.

Visitation: Sunday from 6:00 - 8:00 pm at Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 425 E. State St., Fremont, OH

Memorial Service: Monday, March 16, 2020, 10:00 am at the funeral home.

Memorials can be made to Bridge Hospice-Blanchard Valley Hospital or the Fremont VFW.

Online Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.whhfh.com
Published in the News-Messenger from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020
