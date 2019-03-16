Services
WONDERLY-HORVATH FUNERAL HOME
425 E. STATE ST.
Fremont, OH 43420-4256
(419) 332-6409
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Resources
Larry D. Myers


Larry D. Myers Obituary
Larry D. Myers

FREMONT - Larry D. Myers, 62, of Fremont, OH passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Genesis of Perrysburg. He was born December 14, 1956 in Fremont to R. B. Myers and Eloise (Rubel) Newton. He was a 1975 graduate of Fremont Ross High School.

Larry married Diana Mayer in 1979 and she survives. He was a forklift operator at Fremont Logistics. He also worked at Moore Business Forms for twenty years. Larry coached his son's baseball teams for many years. He enjoyed bowling and spending time with his grandchildren.

Larry is survived by his wife, Diana Myers, Fremont, OH; sons, Kyle (Ashley) Myers, Fremont, OH and Cody (Nicky) Myers, Sylvania, OH; mother, Eloise Newton, Bettsville, OH; brothers, Terry (Tina) Myers, Fremont, OH and Chris (Delfina) Myers, St. Louis, MO; grandchildren, Kole, Kase and Knox Myers; step siblings, Deb Floro, Mary Wasserman, Dave Weiker, Michael Newton, Bonnie Fintel, Julie Smith, Lisa Newton and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, R. B. Myers; step father, Donald Newton and step mother, Audrey Myers.

Visitation: Monday, March 18, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 425 E State St., Fremont, OH.

Service: Tuesday, March 19, 2019; 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Burial: Oakwood Cemetery, Fremont, OH

Memorials: Fremont Ross Baseball Foundation

Online Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.whhfh.com
Published in the News-Messenger on Mar. 16, 2019
