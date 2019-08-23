|
Larry Edwin Smith
Fremont - Larry Edwin Smith, 73, of Fremont, OH passed away at his home on Monday, August 19, 2019. He was born on April 12, 1946 in Searcy, AR to John and Mary (Gamel) Smith. He was an1964 graduate of Fremont Ross High School and attended the University of Houston in Houston, TX.
Larry was an Engineer at First Solar and retired in 2009. He had previously worked for COMPAQ Computers. Larry loved his dogs, the beach and mowing his yard.
Larry is survived by his sons, Larry W. Smith, Katy, TX, David T. (Dana) Smith, Houston, TX and John E. Smith, Fremont, OH; mother, Mary Smith, Mt. Airy, NC; brother, Wayne Smith of Alabama and Denise Karfit, Mt. Airy, NC; grandchildren, Taylor J. Fore, Ashleigh Smith and Eamonn J. Smith.
He was preceded in death by his father; sister, Kay Rogers.
Services have already taken place for Larry.
Memorials can be made to the Humane Society of Sandusky County
