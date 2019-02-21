Services
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
709 Croghan St
Fremont, OH
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
709 Croghan St
Fremont, OH
FREMONT - Larry Gerard Meyer, 63, of Fremont, OH passed away at his home on Thursday, February 14, 2019. He was born on June 30, 1955 in Fremont, the son of Wilbur J. and Helen T. (Hoffman) Meyer. He was a Ross High graduate and received his Associates Degree in Accounting from Terra Tech.

Larry especially enjoyed being a tutor for Terra State Community College. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and Confraternity of the Blessed Sacrament. Larry was a Secular Franciscan, praying for others through intercessory prayer. He enjoyed studying the Catholic faith, drawing, and reading on a variety of subjects, including science fiction, math, and different languages, especially Chinese in which he was self-taught.

Larry is survived by his siblings, Diane Hilton, Fremont, OH; Dr. James W. (Jinghua) Meyer, Perrysburg, OH; Kay Gooslin; Teresa (Samuel) Schaeffer; and John B. Meyer, all of Fremont, OH.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Helen Ann Meyer.

Visitation: Friday, February 22, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 709 Croghan St, Fremont, OH 43420.

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:00 a.m. at the church with Fr. Michael Roemmele officiating.

A private burial will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery.

Memorials can be made to the family.

Online Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.whhfh.com

Arrangements are entrusted to Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory.
Published in the News-Messenger on Feb. 21, 2019
