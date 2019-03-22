|
|
Larry P. Foley
Marion - Larry P. Foley, 77, of Marion and formerly of Green Springs, passed away at 4:54 p.m., Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Marion General Hospital in Marion.
Larry was born on March 17, 1942, in Fremont, to the late Ira A. and Kathryn M. (Walter) Foley.
Survivors include his sister, Neva Foley of Marion.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Jeannie Foley and Kathleen Foley.
Larry graduated from Green Springs High School and was a member of Green Springs United Methodist Church. He enjoyed music and singing as well as comedy. Larry was known for laughing and telling jokes, he had a great personality.
There will be no services for Larry at this time, a memorial service will be held at Green Springs United Methodist Church at a later date. The Engle-Shook Funeral Home & Crematory in Tiffin is assisting the family with their arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to a . On-line condolences may be left for the family at www.engleshookfuneralhome.com.
Published in the News-Messenger on Mar. 22, 2019