Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home
425 E. STATE ST.
Fremont, OH 43420
(419) 332-6409
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Trinity United Methodist Church
204 N. Wayne St.
Fremont, OH
Memorial service
Friday, May 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Laura A. Andecover Obituary
Laura A. Andecover

FREMONT - Laura A. Andecover, 65, of Fremont, OH passed away on Monday, May 13, 2019 at Elmwood Nursing Home in Fremont. She was born on March 20, 1954 in Fremont to Charles N. and Harriette A. (Wilson) Andecover. She was a 1972 graduate of Fremont Ross High School. Laura was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church.

Laura is survived by her sisters, Cynthia Gillette and Mary (Abbott) Casselman both of Fremont, OH; niece and nephews, Jolene (Steve) Biggins, Fremont, OH, Cory (Pattie) Gamertsfelder, Clyde, OH, Brian (Mindy) Casselman, Dallas, TX and Kevin (Susan) Casselman, Findlay, OH; great nieces and great nephews, Sophia and Jakob Biggins, Ryder and Marin Gamertsfelder, Brianna, Wesley, Alicia, Luke and P.J. Casselman; her cat, Ginger; best friend, Sharie (Sam) Starks and her family-Samantha Warren , Taylor, Drew and Dylan Starks; good friends, Debbie Lance, Pat Shoch and Holly Forrester.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother-in-law, Dean Gillette.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, May 17, 2019, 11:00 am with one hour of Visitation prior to the Service at Trinity United Methodist Church, 204 N. Wayne St., Fremont, OH 43420. Pastor Ben Wallick will officiate.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Church or .

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.whhfh.com

Arrangements are entrusted to Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, Fremont, OH
Published in the News-Messenger on May 15, 2019
