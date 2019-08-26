|
Laura E. Fenwick
Fremont - Laura Fenwick, 70, of Fremont, passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Elmwood Assisted Living. She was born on August 15, 1949 in Lakewood, Ohio to Richard and Joan (Greene) Fenwick.
Laura was a 1967 graduate of Rocky River High School. After high school, she continued her education at Ashland University, graduating with her Bachelor's Degree in 1971. Laura was a social worker for the Sandusky County Children Services and at the Fremont Memorial Hospital until her retirement in 2004. She was a member of the Favorite Fremont Friends Poker Group.
Laura is survived by her siblings, Mark (Sue) Fenwick of Huron and Scott (Debbie) Fenwick of Fairview Park; sister-in-law, Avril Fenwick of Kiawah Island, SC; close friend, Mary Lou Randolph of Fremont; and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Richard Fenwick Jr.
Visitation will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 2:00-4:00 p.m. at Herman-Karlovetz Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 900 North Street, Fremont, Ohio, 43420, with Funeral Services beginning at 4:00 p.m. Pastor Jonathan Edwards will officiate.
Memorial contributions may be made to the or to the Cherry Street Mission, Toledo.
Published in the News-Messenger on Aug. 26, 2019