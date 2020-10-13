1/
Laura Marie Secrist
Laura Marie Secrist

Fremont - Laura Marie Secrist, 94 of Fremont, died Thursday, October 8, 2020. She was born May 28, 1926 in Waterville, OH the daughter of Waldo and Irene (Bunn) Wittes. She was a 1944 graduate of Waterville High.

Laura Marie worked at Lamsons and Wells in Toledo and Birchard Library. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church where she taught Crusader Sunday School and volunteered her time at the food pantry.

Surviving are her children: Scott (Vikie) Barman of Fremont, OH; Dawn (Charles) Rupert of Patriot, OH; step children: Don Sercrist, Tom Secrist and Peggy Wilson; 3 grandchildren; 1 great-granddaughter. She was preceded in death by her first husband Scott Barman in 1977 and second husband Roger Secrist in 2015; stepson, Ron Secrist.

Private services will take place. Laura Marie will be laid to rest in Four Mile House Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 204 N. Wayne Street, Fremont, OH.

Hanneman-Chudzinski-Keller Funeral Home, Fremont, OH has been entrusted with arrangements.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com




Published in News-Messenger from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
