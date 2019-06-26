|
Laurence C. Gallagher
Green Springs - Laurence C. Gallagher, 66, formerly of Fremont, recently of Eden Springs in Green Springs, died at the Bellevue Hospital ER on Tuesday, June 25, 2019.
Laurence was born in Norwalk, Ohio on January 17, 1953 to the now deceased Charles Kenneth and Helen Irene (Seville) Gallagher. He was a 1973 graduate of Fremont Ross/Vanguard.
Following graduation, he served in the US Army from 1973-1975.
He was retired in 2002 from Heinz in Fremont. He enjoyed golf, fishing, and hunting rabbits and squirrel. Laurence had been an excellent bowler.
Survivors include two sisters, Judith Gallagher and Christine (John, Jr.) Keith all of Fremont. Also two nieces, Jody (Rob) Twining and Anne (Justin) Welch and one nephew, Sean M. Keith survive. Great niece Caylee Welch and great nephews, Brock Twining and Jonny Welch survive.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 from 4-6:00 pm at Mitchell-Auxter Funeral Home, 218 South Main St., Clyde. The funeral will be on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 11:00 am at the funeral home with Pastor Gene Paul officiating. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memory Gardens with military rites provided by the Clyde VFW and American Legion.
Memorials may be made to the family.
Published in the News-Messenger on June 26, 2019