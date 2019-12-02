|
LaVonda Garn, 94, formerly of Gibsonburg, passed away Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019 at the Briar Hill Health Campus, North Baltimore, OH.
Born in Tiffin on Mar. 23, 1925, she was a daughter of Maurice Stanton and Gladys (Overmier) Stumpp. LaVonda graduated from Gibsonburg High School in 1944 and married LeRoy Garn in Bryan, OH in 1946. LaVonda was a devoted homemaker, housewife and mother. She and LeRoy were married for just under 40 years until his passing on Jan. 22, 1985.
LaVonda cherished her three granddaughters and loved them more than anything. She also loved the color pink. She will be remembered for surrounding herself with everything pink. She was a member of the Mother of Twins Club and the Order of the Easter Star, Tiffin Chapter #43.
Surviving are children, Jan (Doyle) Waltermier of Curtice, OH and Jay Garn of Fremont; granddaughters, Nicole Mock (Ryan) McGuire, Daniele Sweeney and Tracy (Theren) Aldrich; and great grandchildren Trevor & Brendan Leibold, Tylor Sweeney, Amber Hurst and Noah McGuire.
LaVonda is preceded in death by her parents; husband, LeRoy; daughter, Gayle Garn; and siblings Donelda Smith and Gene & Loren Stumpp.
Visitation will be Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, 6-8 p.m. and Wednesday, Dec. 4, 8:30-9:30 a.m., at the Herman-Veh Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Gibsonburg where Funeral Services will start at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. Rev. Viola Recny will officiate Burial will follow at West Union Cemetery, Gibsonburg.
Memorials contributions may be made to Ohio Living Hospice, Toledo; Order of the Eastern Star, Tiffin Chapter; DeeDee's Feline Angels Refuge, PO Box 354, Fremont; or to the Sandusky County Humane Society.
