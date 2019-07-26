|
LaVonne A. Horner
FREMONT - LaVonne A. Horner, 77, of Fremont, OH passed away at home, with her husband and children by her side on Thursday, July 25, 2019. She was born September 3, 1941 in Blissfield, MI, the daughter of Oakley C. and Germaine A. (Van Den Eynde) Miller.
LaVonne married John Horner on April 2, 1958 in Fremont. She was a homemaker and she enjoyed doing word searches, listening to music and taking care of her cats. LaVonne took pride in taking care of her children and grandchildren.
LaVonne is survived by her husband of sixty-one years, John Horner, Fremont, OH; daughters, Deana ( Roger) Goehring, Fremont, OH, Renee Horner, Fremont, OH, Rochelle (Ken) Peters, Bowling Green, OH and Angela (Paul) Garn, Bettsville, OH; grandchildren, Jessica, Betsy, Sadie, Kristen, Nicholas, Missy, Rebekah, Chasity, Lucas, Jeremy; twenty-five great grandchildren, and five
great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, John D. Horner; sister, Virginia Druckenmiller; grandson, Toby Garn.
Services will be held private for the family.
Burial: Oakwood Cemetery
Memorials: To the family
Online Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.whhfh.com
Arrangements are entrusted to Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, Fremont, OH.
Published in the News-Messenger on July 26, 2019