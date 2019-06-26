|
Lawrence "Bud" Long
Lindsey - Lawrence P. "Bud" Long, 83, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, June 24, 2019. He was born on August 6, 1935 in Gibsonburg to Lloyd and Irma (Rideout) Long.
Bud was a 1954 graduate of Gibsonburg High School. He worked at Brush Wellman until his retirement in 1996. Bud enjoyed farming and all that it encompassed. He liked being outdoors from fishing and hunting to camping and boating. He was always up to learn new things and learn more about history. He loved to play penny poker with his kids and grandkids and was an all-around wonderful grandpa and great grandpa. He will be remembered for his various catchphrases.
In 1956, Bud married Phyllis Marie Smith at St. Paul's Lutheran Church; she survives. Also surviving are children, LuAnn (Charles) Consolo of Tiffin, Lloyd "Pete" (Linda) Long of Elmore, Lori (Ray Nolen) Maynard of Lindsey and Darla (Jeff) Durbin of Fremont; grandchildren, Nick Consolo, Tony (Natalie Wertz) Consolo, & Brette (Nate) Ott, Melanie (Jason) Moore, Lisa (Luke Twarek) Long, Suzanne (Ray) Bucalo, & Theresa (Mike) Clinker, Kim (Keith) Zoller, & Andy (Kelly) Maynard, and AJ (Gera) Durbin, Alex (Korrin) Durbin, & Jessica (Cory) Daniels; step-granddaughters, Della (Matt) Smith and Betty (Mark) Hoffman;16 great-grandchildren with one on the way; 5 step-great-grandchildren; sister, Lois (Leon) Rader; sister-in-law, Bonnie Long; brothers-in-law, Roy Copley and Robert (Gloria) Smith; and many nieces & nephews.
Bud is preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Loma Overmyer, James Long and Linda Copley.
Visitation will be held at the Herman-Veh Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Gibsonburg on Friday, June 28, 2019 from 10-11 a.m. A Celebration of Life Service will begin at the funeral home at 11:00 a.m.
Memorials may be made to Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Hessville or Heartland Hospice.
Published in the News-Messenger on June 26, 2019