Leah A. Tanner



Fremont - Leah A. Tanner, 80, of Fremont passed away, Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Toledo Hospital surrounded by her loving family. She was born May 3, 1938 in Fremont to Willard J. and Reva M. (Sibrel) Hull. On June 8, 1957 she married Garry E. Tanner and he survives.



She was a 1956 graduate of Jackson Burgoon High School and retired as a cafeteria manager from Lakota Local Schools in 2002, serving the district for 30 years. She was a very active member of Burgoon United Methodist Church serving as financial secretary, volunteered her time on several committees and took charge of the Election Night Supper. Leah also maintained the records of the Jackson Burgoon School Alumni and coordinated their alumni banquets.



Surviving is her husband of 61 years, Garry of Fremont, OH; daughter Deborah (Mark) Brause of Kansas, OH and son Douglas (Lori) Tanner of Fostoria, OH. Grandchildren: Janelle (Chris) Hall, Eva (Aaron) Kapelka and Eric Tanner all of Fostoria; great-grandchildren: Tanner Kapelka, Hadley Hall and Lee Kapelka. A fourth great-grandchild is due in September; brother James (Virginia) Hull of Kansas, OH and sister Jane Cooley of Virginia Beach, VA; many cousins, nephews & nieces, great nieces and nephews. Her family was her world.



She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers -in-law- Scott Cooley and Lynn Tanner; brother and sister-in-law Bud and Anita Tanner and grandson Kyle Tanner.



Per her request there will be no visitation; private graveside services will be held. Arrangements have been entrusted to Keller-Koch-Chudzinski Funeral Home, Fremont, OH. Memorial contributions may be made to Burgoon United Methodist Church P.O. Box 45, Burgoon, OH 43407



Published in the News-Messenger on May 3, 2019