Lee'Ani Danielle Janay McGee
Lee'Ani Danielle Janay McGee

Fremont - Our little angel, Lee'Ani Danielle Janay McGee, entered into this life on June 30, 2020 in Bellevue, Ohio to Taylor Carter and Michael McGee. On September 20, 2020, Lee'Ani received her golden wings to rest in the arms of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

In the short time that the Lord blessed us with Lee'Ani, she touched so many lives. Her smile alone would brighten your day and she gave us so much joy.

Lee'Ani had many affectionate names, such as: "Mamas" to Taylor, "Sissy" to Lilli, "Lee Lee Boo" to Aunt Jennifer, "Sugar Momma" to Aunt Joi, and "My Pretty Girl" to her Grandma Wili.

She leaves to cherish her memory parents, Taylor Carter and Michael McGee; siblings, Lilli Wall, and Jeremiah, Nyasia, and Amarion McGee; her loving grandmothers, Wili Carter and Henri Diane Martin of Fremont, Ohio, and Patricia McGee of Sandusky, Ohio; grandfather, Otis Martin of Fremont; and great-grandmother, Rosie Ruffin of Sandusky, Ohio; aunts and uncles, Dia Carter, Emily Martin Smith, Jennifer "Re Re" Martin, Zachary Carter, Brandon Owens, Steven Kennard, and Christopher Wright; great aunts and uncles, Dorothy Carter, Patsy Carter, Lilli (Trish) Carter, Joi Fant, Marvin (Dolores) Hines, and Derrick (Anita) Hines, and a host of cousins.

Lee'Ani was preceded in death by her grandfather, M.C. (Dick) Owens; and great-grandparents, Henry and Emma Lee Hines.

Jesus said, "Let the little children come to me, and do not hinder them, for the kingdom of heaven belongs to such as these." -Matthew 19:14

Public visitation will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM at the Greater St. James Church of God in Christ; 629 N. 6th St., Fremont, Ohio. Social distancing will be practiced, and masks will be required during this time. Funeral services will be private, with burial at Oakwood Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the family, care of Henri Diane Martin.

Herman-Karlovetz Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Fremont has the honor of assisting Lee'Ani's family during this very difficult time. To view Lee'Ani's tribute video, or express condolences online, please visit HermanFH.com




Published in News-Messenger on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Greater St. James Church of God in Christ
Funeral services provided by
Herman-Karlovetz Funeral Home & Cremation Services
900 North Street
Fremont, OH 43420
419-332-7391
