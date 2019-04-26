Services
Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Homes
Luckey, OH 43443
(419) 833-4011
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Home
4094 State Route 105
Pemberville, OH
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First United Presbyterian Church
106 Perry Street
Pemberville, OH
Memorial service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
First United Presbyterian Church
106 Perry Street
Pemberville, OH
Gibsonburg - Lee A. Garling, 81, passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at his home with his family at his side. He was born on May 6, 1937 to William and Iona (Van Camp) Garling, in Toledo. Lee married Jane Clink on October 17, 1959 in Gibsonburg. Lee and Jane raised three children and have celebrated nearly 60 years of marriage. Lee was an accomplished photographer, and avid bird watcher. He enjoyed traveling and remained a true Cleveland Sports fan. However, it was his family that gave him his greatest joy.

In addition to his wife, Jane, Lee is survived by sons: Tony (Nona) Garling of CA, Troy (Denise) Garling of Scotch Ridge, daughter: Julie (Mark) Gedert of Woodville, grandchildren: Andrew, Alexander, Ashley, Sarah and Darrell, great-grandchildren: Avery and Jackson, sister: Joy Lynn (Jerry) Abke of Pemberville, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Family and friends will be received 1- 8 p.m., Sunday, April 28, 2019 at the Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Home, 4094 State Route 105, Pemberville, OH. A Memorial Service will be conducted 11 a.m., Monday, April 29, 2019 at First United Presbyterian Church, 106 Perry Street, Pemberville, where there will be an additional time of visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Rev. Jim Miller will be officiating. There will be a bereavement luncheon served in the church fellowship hall immediately following the service. Memorials may take the form of contributions to: The Black Swamp Bird Observatory, Pemberville First United Presbyterian Church, Hospice of Northwest Ohio or to a . On-line condolences may be shared with the family at www.marshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the News-Messenger on Apr. 26, 2019
