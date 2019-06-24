Leland E. Linker



Oak Harbor - Leland E. Linker of Oak Harbor, Ohio passed away peacefully at the age of 84 on Saturday morning, June 22, 2019. He was surrounded by loving family at Stein Hospice, Sandusky, Ohio.



Lee was born on July 8th, 1934, in Elmore, Ohio to Alma (Giesler) and Walter Linker. On January 1st, 1955, he married Nancy Dewey Linker at St. Boniface Catholic Church who preceded him in death on November 18, 2015.



Lee started hauling canned milk while in high school from local dairy farms on weekends to Page Dairy in Toledo, Ohio. He was a 1953 graduate of Harris-Elmore High School. He entered the United States Army in 1954 and was assigned as an Army tank fleet repair technician in Germany. Upon his honorable discharge in 1956, Lee worked at New Departure in Sandusky and also returned to hauling canned milk part-time. Lee eventually bought the milk route, the foundation for Lee Linker Milk Transport, Inc. and upgraded to bulk farm pick-up with tanker trucks with service to Ottawa, Sandusky, Seneca, Wood and Huron counties. He was a partner with Jerry Sandwisch of Oak Harbor for many years. Lee's son, Doug, joined the business in 1979 for five years. Together they transported milk to several Ohio dairies and occasionally to Amish cheese plants in the Millersburg, Ohio area. Lee continued his business until retiring in June 1996.



Lee loved to spend his summer months at his cottage in Lakeside, Ohio visiting with family, lifelong friends and all who strolled by as he spent time on his porch. He was a member of the Port Clinton Elks.



Lee was a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle and a devoted friend. The family would like to especially thank the staff at Stein Hospice, Sandusky for their loving care of Lee in 2017 and during this most recent time. They would also like to the thank the staff of Magruder Hospital, Dr. Que and Dr. Blunt for their ongoing care. He will be greatly missed.



Lee is survived by daughters, Kim (Mike) Detzel, Oak Harbor, Ohio, Lisa Linker, Atlanta, Georgia; and son, Doug (Tara) Linker, Genoa, Ohio; twin grandchildren, Adeline and Brady Linker and sister-in-law Dorothy Bassett, Catawba Island. He is also survived by special great nieces, Camryn and Kailyn Fic and many other special nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy (Dewey) Linker, sister Lilah Linker Baker and brothers Richard and Herbert Linker.



Relatives and friends will be received 2:00-8:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 25 at Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Oak Harbor Chapel, 301 N. Locust St. Funeral services will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, June 26 at the Funeral Home with interment to follow at Salem Township Union Cemetery, Oak Harbor.



The family has suggested memorials for Lee to be directed to Stein Hospice Care Center, 1912 Hayes Ave., Sandusky, Ohio, 44870 or the Magruder Hospital Foundation, 615 Fulton Street, Port Clinton, Ohio, 43452.



Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.crosserfuneralhome.com. Published in the News Herald & News-Messenger on June 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary