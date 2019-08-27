|
Leonard "Len" T. Heagney
Fremont - Leonard "Len" Heagney, 72, of Fremont, OH passed away with his loving family by his side on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at ProMedica Toledo Hospital. He was born June 17, 1947 in Brush, CO, the son of Thomas P. and Alice (Richey) Heagney.
Len married Barbara Groll on November 22, 1975 in Fremont and she survives. He was the owner of Heagney's, Carpet Cleaning for many years and retired on July 31, 2017. Len enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, Ballreich Chips. He loved to work and enjoyed his faithful customers. Len cherished his twenty-two years at the Port Clinton Yacht Club along with all the friends he made there.
Len is survived by his wife of forty-three years, Barbara Heagney, Fremont, OH; children, Dee (Pat) Furlong, Fremont, OH, Len Alan Heagney, Vickery, OH and Brian (Lynn LeJeune) Heagney, Huron, OH; siblings, Loretta Watts, Norma (Mike) Bixermann, Bev (Doug) Teter, Joe (Tonya) Heagney Marlene Miller; sister-in-law, Evelyn Heagney; grandchildren, Jordan and Morgan Furlong, Lauren Hall, Carol and Jessica Heagney, Wyatt and McKenzie Jaeger; great grandchildren, Elysia Heyman and Blake Body; special friend and partner in crime, Loretta Faunce; many nieces and nephews along with wonderful extended family members.
He was preceded in death by his parents and three siblings.
Visitation: Friday, August 30, 2019 from 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 425 E. State St, Fremont, OH
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to support the Scleroderma Cure Fund at the University of Michigan. Checks may be made to "University of Michigan" and sent to the Michigan Medicine Office of Development, 1000 Oakbrook Dr., Ste. 100, Ann Arbor, MI 48104. You may also call 734-764-6777 in honor of his beloved niece, Sheri or visit the website https://victors.us/leonardheagney or. a no kill animal shelter or donor's choice.
Online Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.whhfh.com
Published in the News-Messenger on Aug. 27, 2019