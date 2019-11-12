Services
Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home
425 E. STATE ST.
Fremont, OH 43420
(419) 332-6409
FREMONT - Leroy Bartlett, 69 of Fremont, OH passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Stein Hospice in Sandusky, OH. He was born on December 9, 1949 in Latcha, OH to Ernest and Edith (Stoner) Bartlett.

Leroy worked for Woodville Auto Parts for forty years and retired in 2006. He was a former member of the Fremont Eagles. Leroy enjoyed fishing, drinking coffee and beer, playing cards and watching NASCAR but most importantly, he was an avid Ohio State Buckeye fan.

Leroy is survived by his children, Jennifer (Jarrell) Miller, Brian Bartlett, Brent Bartlett, Jamie (Timothy) Duke, Brandon Bartlett; siblings, David (Connie) Bartlett, Rosemary Bartlett, Ruth (Frank) Hurley, Betty (Richard) Christiansen, all of Fremont, OH, Annabell (Bob) Hartford, Curtice, OH, Marietta Glick, Clyde, OH; grandchildren, Kyle Miller, Adrienne and Bailey Duke; first wife, Joy (Ellis) Gabel and second wife, Carla (Reedy) Bartlett, both of Fremont, OH.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, John, Ernie, Donnie, Carl and Art Bartlett; sisters, Doris Freisure and Eleanor Biller.

Visitation: Thursday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 425 E. State St, Fremont, OH 43420

Service: Friday, November 15, 2019, 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home.

Memorials can be made to the family.

Online condolences can be expressed to the family at www.whhfh.com
Published in the News-Messenger from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
