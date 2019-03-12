|
|
LeRoy Dayringer
Green Springs - LeRoy Dayringer, 80, of Fremont, passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at Countryside Manor. He was born on July 26, 1938 in Fremont to Herman & Marie (Nycum) Dayringer.
LeRoy worked as a laborer at Basic Refractories and later at the Juvenile Detention Center until his retirement in 2000. In his free time, he liked to go fishing and birdwatching. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, playing cards and going to different flea markets. But most of all, he loved spending time with his family.
On November 23, 1963, LeRoy married the love of his life, Juanita Bordner, in Norwalk, OH; she survives. Also surviving are children, Christyne (Jim) Knisely of Green Springs and Ray (Eva) Dayringer of Fremont; 6 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Rosanna Hotz, Juanita Bennett and David (Judy) Dayringer all of Fremont.
He is preceded in death by his parents and children, Damon Eugene Dayringer and Tracy Allen Dayringer.
A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at New Hope Vineyard Church, Fremont, beginning at 1 p.m. Pastor Tony Buxsel will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, donations in LeRoy's honor may be made to The American Red Cross Blood Bank, ProMedica Hospice of Memorial Hospital or New Hope Vineyard Church.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Herman-Karlovetz Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Fremont.
To send an online condolence, visit: www.hermanfh.com
Published in the News-Messenger on Mar. 12, 2019