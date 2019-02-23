|
|
Leroy V. Conklin
Sandusky - Leroy V. Conklin, 95, residing in the Ohio Veterans Home in Sandusky, died Wednesday, February 20, 2019 in his residence.
He was born January 20, 1924 in Toledo to LaRoy V. Conklin and Lucinda Ellen (Closson) Conklin. Leroy was an Army Veteran of World War II.
On April 29, 1945 he and Pauline J. Smith were married in Hessville in Emmanuel Lutheran Church by Rev. A.W. Lynn. Pauline "Polly" passed away on July 24, 2003. Leroy worked for over 30 years for Al Baumann Chevrolet, Buick in Fremont, Ohio.
Leroy is survived by sons, Steven (Tonia), of Medina, Ohio and Richard Conklin, of Grand Ledge, Michigan; four grandchildren, Justin Conklin, Jason Conklin, Scott Conklin, and Kelly Roth; and seven great-grandchildren.
Leroy was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Pauline; and sisters, Elizabeth Duez and Dorothy Knauss.
Leroy's wishes were to be cremated and his ashes placed beside his wife at the Chapel Hill Cemetery in Washington Township. Memorial services will be held Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 11 A.M. in the Ohio Veterans Home, Giffin Chapel, 3416 S. Columbus Ave., Sandusky.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Ohio Veterans Home Resident Benefit Fund, 3416 Columbus Ave., Sandusky, OH 44870 or Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, OH 44870 or Northwest Kidney Foundation, 3100 W. Central Ave. Suite 150, Toledo, OH 43606 or donor's choice.
Toft Funeral Home & Crematory, 2001 Columbus Ave., Sandusky, is handling arrangements. Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting toftfuneralhome.com.
Published in the News-Messenger on Feb. 23, 2019