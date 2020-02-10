|
|
LeRoy "Roy" W. Walters
Gibsonburg - LeRoy "Roy" W. Walters, 86, of Gibsonburg and formerly Risingsun, passed away at 11:58 am Saturday February 8, 2020 at his home.
He was born May 11, 1933 in Wayne to the late Everett and Bernice (Kiser) Walters. He married Norma Beair on December 27, 1958 in Risingsun and she passed away November 5, 2010. He then married Kathleen (Kennedy) Kiser July 9, 2012 and she survives in Gibsonburg.
Also surviving are four children, Julie Garner, North Baltimore, Phillip (Leasa) Walters, Risingsun, Peggy (Brett) Burch, Jerry City and Roy Lee (Melanie) Walters, Deshler; stepson, Robert (Jeanette) Kiser, Washington; stepdaughter, Laurie (Celestin) Bombolong, Fostoria; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters, Ruth (Jerry) Bibbler, Findlay and Doris (Lou) Brossia, Wayne. He was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Jamie Lee Walters; great-grandson, Parker Yonikus; brother, Paul Walters; sister, Nina Dean; and stepson, Nelson Kiser.
Roy served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was a talented mason, and had worked for the former Dean Brothers of Wayne and Modine Manufacturing, Pemberville. He also had worked at Bradner Cemetery. He attended St. Paul's United Methodist Church, Risingsun and will be fondly remembered for his firm handshakes as he greeted parishioners.
Roy was a gifted gardener, who received the Green Thumb Award. He grew the largest Dahlia, Iris and Gladiola flowers. He could spend all day gardening. But most of all he was a compassionate and loving man, who was a wonderful dad, husband and grandfather.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday February 12, 2020 at 11 am in St. Paul's United Methodist Church, Risingsun with Pastor Melissa Hart presiding. Visitation will be held one hour before the funeral at church (10-11 am). Burial will follow in Graham Cemetery, Wayne with the Bradner American Legion providing military honors. A lunch will then be served at the church.
Memorials are suggested to St. Paul's United Methodist Church or a local humane society c/o Hoening & Son Funeral Home 133 W. Tiffin St., Fostoria, OH 44830
Online expressions of sympathy and shared memories may be made by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com who is handling arrangements.
Published in the News-Messenger from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020