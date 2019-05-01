|
|
Lester C. Nowak, Sr.
FREMONT - Lester C. Nowak, Sr., 95, of Fremont, OH passed away at his home, surrounded by his family, on Monday, April 29, 2019. He was born May 24, 1923 in Graytown, OH to August W. and Anna L. (Hanson) Nowak.
Lester married Joyce A. Fredericks on November 20, 1948 in Fremont and she survives. He worked as a press room operator at Whirlpool Corporation in Clyde for thirty-eight years and retired in 1988.
Lester was a member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness in Fremont and enjoyed playing cards, especially pinochle and working in the yard. He had a love of horses in previous years. He hosted the best campouts.
Lester is survived by his loving wife of seventy years, Joyce A. Nowak, Fremont, OH; children, Lester Nowak, Jr., Fremont, OH, Laura Nowak, Las Vegas, NV, Lynne (Ken) Abernathy, Clyde, OH, Lisa Hartman and Libby (Tom) Pena both of Fremont, OH; brother, Harry Nowak, Ravenna, OH; grandchildren, Lester Nowak III, Monica (Mike) Decker, Matthew (Abby), Joshua (Sarah) and Michael Abernathy, Melissa (Luke) Kingsborough, Allison and Amy Hartman, Dustin (Karie) and Justin (Amanda) Nowak, Autumn (Adam) Thiel, Tyler (Savannah) and Hannah Pena; fifteen great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Lee F. Nowak; great grandson, Lincoln Thiel; siblings, Hattie Huff, Leota, Amanda, Richard, Clarence and Harold Nowak, Helen Heilman, Esther Sondergeld, Mable Blausey, Clara Walp, Katherine Gibson and Margie Magrum.
Services and Burial will take place at a later date.
Memorials can be made to Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, OH 44870 or Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness, 1509 Cedar St, Fremont, OH 43420
Online Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.whhfh.com
Arrangements are entrusted to Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory.
Published in the News-Messenger on May 1, 2019