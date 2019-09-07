Services
Herman-Karlovetz Funeral Home & Cremation Services
900 North Street
Fremont, OH 43420
419-332-7391
Resources
More Obituaries for Lester Gallatin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lester Gallatin


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lester Gallatin Obituary
Lester Gallatin

Fremont - Lester Gallatin, 87, passed away peacefully on September 4th. Les was born in Carrollton, OH on July 18, 1932. He was a member of the football team at Fremont Ross, where he graduated in 1951. Les worked for Toledo Edison for 39 years as a lineman. He was an avid sportsman with a life-long love for shooting, hunting, fishing, gun collecting and golfing. Les was a Ballville volunteer fireman and a member of the Ballville Township Parks and Recreation Board. Lester was also known as The Reloader as he reloaded thousands of rounds of ammunition.

Lester cherished time spent with his grandchildren including many trips in later years to Camp Luther and vacations across the country. He attended Old Fort Church.

Les was preceded in death by his parents, Lester Sr. and Edna.

Les is survived by his wife of 67 years, Emmalyn, sons Rex (Connie), Jeff (Kathy), Brett (Carolyn), five grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Sun., Sept. 8, 2019, 4-7 p.m., at the Herman-Karlovetz Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Fremont. Funeral Services will be on Mon., 11 a.m., at Old Fort Church, 8245 Main St., Old Fort, OH 44861. Pastor Mark Quinter will officiate and graveside committal services will be at Oakwood Cemetery, Fremont beginning at 2 p.m.

Memorials may be made to Liberty Center of Sandusky County.

To send an online condolence, please visit: www.hermanfh.com.
Published in the News-Messenger on Sept. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lester's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now