|
|
Lester Gallatin
Fremont - Lester Gallatin, 87, passed away peacefully on September 4th. Les was born in Carrollton, OH on July 18, 1932. He was a member of the football team at Fremont Ross, where he graduated in 1951. Les worked for Toledo Edison for 39 years as a lineman. He was an avid sportsman with a life-long love for shooting, hunting, fishing, gun collecting and golfing. Les was a Ballville volunteer fireman and a member of the Ballville Township Parks and Recreation Board. Lester was also known as The Reloader as he reloaded thousands of rounds of ammunition.
Lester cherished time spent with his grandchildren including many trips in later years to Camp Luther and vacations across the country. He attended Old Fort Church.
Les was preceded in death by his parents, Lester Sr. and Edna.
Les is survived by his wife of 67 years, Emmalyn, sons Rex (Connie), Jeff (Kathy), Brett (Carolyn), five grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Sun., Sept. 8, 2019, 4-7 p.m., at the Herman-Karlovetz Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Fremont. Funeral Services will be on Mon., 11 a.m., at Old Fort Church, 8245 Main St., Old Fort, OH 44861. Pastor Mark Quinter will officiate and graveside committal services will be at Oakwood Cemetery, Fremont beginning at 2 p.m.
Memorials may be made to Liberty Center of Sandusky County.
To send an online condolence, please visit: www.hermanfh.com.
Published in the News-Messenger on Sept. 7, 2019