Letitia "Tish" Mollinger
Letitia "Tish" Mollinger

Fremont - Letitia "Tish" Mollinger, 87, of Fremont, OH passed away at home surrounded by her family on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. She was born on September 3, 1933 in Hoboken, NJ, the daughter of Cody and Ursula (Kelly) Folk. She was a 1952 graduate of Fremont Ross High School.

Tish worked as a tailor at Lytle's Clothing and sewed at D.G. Trim for twenty-two years until the plant closed in 1997. She was a member of Sandusky County Senior Citizens and the Red Hat Society. She also enjoyed being a homemaker, seamstress, needlework, knitting, crocheting and swimming at the YMCA. She was a member of the Hayes Star Quilting Club and enjoyed quilting, which earned her many "Best of Show Ribbons" at the Sandusky County Fair. Tish was very proud of all her children.

Tish is survived by her sons, John P. (Jecelyn) Mollinger, Wapakoneta, OH and David Allen Mollinger, Fremont, OH; daughters, Cheryl (Michael) Ohms, Clyde, OH, Linda (Randy) Dennis and Vickie Fulton; nephew, Cody Smith and great-nephew, Michael Smith all of Fremont; grandchildren, Cary Gallegos, Randall Boley, Ashley Camera, Ryan Nitschke, Heidi Turner, Stephanie Nitschke, Dannielle Ruppert and Michael Fulton and thirty great-grandchildren and nine great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Lillian Auxter and granddaughter, Hannah (Boley) Dazey; great-niece, Cassandra Smith and special friend, Lewis "Buzz" Wadsworth.

Visitation: Sunday, November 1, 2020 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 425 E. State St., Fremont, OH.

The use of face masks is required while indoors at all services. Social distancing will be observed throughout all services with wait times taking place outdoors. If you would prefer, you may express your condolences at www.whhfh.com or call the funeral home at 419-332-6409 to request that your name be signed in the guest book.

Private service will be held for the family.

Burial: Oakwood Cemetery

Memorials can be made to Heartland Hospice.



Published in News-Messenger from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
