Lewis Gerber
Bellevue - Lewis Gerber, 65, passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at The Cleveland Clinic. He was born July 14, 1954 in Bellevue, Ohio the son of Wayne and Marlene (Cleveland) Gerber.
Lewis was employed at Whirlpool in Clyde until retiring in 2014. He was a member and Past President of Eagles 490, Bellevue where he was very active in their golf league and helping cook at various events. He served as a volunteer fireman recently worked as a driver for the Bellevue Care Center. He loved a good conversation and being around good people. He was a loving father of 3 and grandfather of 4. He was an avid Browns, Indians, and Buckeye fan. Lewis enjoyed traveling and camping.
He is survived by his wife, Denise (Adams), whom he married July 15, 1978 in Bellevue; Two sons, Gary (Katie) Gerber of Fremont, Joe Gerber of Bellevue; daughter, Shannon Gerber of Bellevue; 4 grandchildren: Abby and Cara, and Gracie and Gavin; his father, Wayne P. Gerber; and siblings: Melinda (Robin) Young, Phil (Denise) Gerber, Deborah (Denny) Shock, Denise (David) Swartzmiller, Brenda (Steve) Carbary, and Wayne J. (Deanna) Gerber.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Marlene Gerber.
Friends will be received on Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 1-5 p.m. at Foos & Foos Funeral Service, 151 Yorkshire Place, Bellevue where the Rosary will be recited at 12:45. A funeral Mass will begin on Monday at 10:30 a.m. at St. Gaspar del Bufalo Church, 16209 County Road 46, Bellevue.
Memorials may be made to the .
Published in the News-Messenger from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2020