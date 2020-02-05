Services
Foos and Foos Funeral Service
151 Yorkshire Place
Bellevue, OH 44811
(419) 483-5484
Resources
More Obituaries for Lewis Gerber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lewis Gerber

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lewis Gerber Obituary
Lewis Gerber

Bellevue - Lewis Gerber, 65, passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at The Cleveland Clinic. He was born July 14, 1954 in Bellevue, Ohio the son of Wayne and Marlene (Cleveland) Gerber.

Lewis was employed at Whirlpool in Clyde until retiring in 2014. He was a member and Past President of Eagles 490, Bellevue where he was very active in their golf league and helping cook at various events. He served as a volunteer fireman recently worked as a driver for the Bellevue Care Center. He loved a good conversation and being around good people. He was a loving father of 3 and grandfather of 4. He was an avid Browns, Indians, and Buckeye fan. Lewis enjoyed traveling and camping.

He is survived by his wife, Denise (Adams), whom he married July 15, 1978 in Bellevue; Two sons, Gary (Katie) Gerber of Fremont, Joe Gerber of Bellevue; daughter, Shannon Gerber of Bellevue; 4 grandchildren: Abby and Cara, and Gracie and Gavin; his father, Wayne P. Gerber; and siblings: Melinda (Robin) Young, Phil (Denise) Gerber, Deborah (Denny) Shock, Denise (David) Swartzmiller, Brenda (Steve) Carbary, and Wayne J. (Deanna) Gerber.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Marlene Gerber.

Friends will be received on Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 1-5 p.m. at Foos & Foos Funeral Service, 151 Yorkshire Place, Bellevue where the Rosary will be recited at 12:45. A funeral Mass will begin on Monday at 10:30 a.m. at St. Gaspar del Bufalo Church, 16209 County Road 46, Bellevue.

Memorials may be made to the .

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.foosfuneral.com
Published in the News-Messenger from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lewis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -