|
|
Linda Beth Brubaker
Helena - Linda Beth Brubaker, 73, passed away at her home on Tuesday, December 24, 2019. She was born on November 12, 1946 in Findlay, OH to the late Dwayne J. and Marcella J. (Cramer) Folk.
On December 11, 1964, she married Danny Lee Brubaker. She was a full-time homemaker as well as a very supportive and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved taking trips to Florida with her parents and then later to visit her son and grandchildren. She was humble, unselfish and would do anything for her husband and family. Though she was soft spoken, her meek gentle spirit was a beautiful reflection of her pure and kind heart.
She was a member of the Gibsonburg United Methodist Church where she faithfully served at Vacation Bible School, the nursery and serving meals on the kitchen committee at church. She sang in the church choir and with the community choir - "Veracious Voices of Victory". Among her other interests, she enjoyed bowling and bunco.
Surviving is her husband of 55 years, Danny Lee Brubaker; sons, John Dwayne (Toni) Brubaker and Chad Lee Brubaker; grandchildren, Ashley (Christopher) Lee, Lauren (James) Rasmussen, Lindsay Brubaker, and Cody Brubaker; and great-granddaughters, Penelope & Sutton Lee.
She is preceded in death by her parents
Visitation will be Sunday, Dec. 29, 1-3 & 5-7 p.m. at Herman-Veh Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 319 W. Madison St., Gibsonburg, OH. Funeral Services will be Monday, Dec. 30, 10:30 a.m. at the Gibsonburg United Methodist Church, Trinity Campus, where visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. Rev. Nick Blausey will officiate. Burial will follow at West Union Cemetery, Gibsonburg.
Memorials may be made to Gibsonburg United Methodist Church, ProMedica Hospice, Heartbeat of Fremont, Salvation Army or to the .
To express online condolences or to view Linda's Video Tribute, please visit: www.hermanfh.com.
Published in the News-Messenger from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019