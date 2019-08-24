Services
Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home - Fostoria
301 West Tiffin Street
Fostoria, OH 44830
(419)435-8118
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home - Fostoria
301 West Tiffin Street
Fostoria, OH 44830
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home - Fostoria
301 West Tiffin Street
Fostoria, OH 44830
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Milligan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Diane Milligan


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Diane Milligan Obituary
Linda Diane Milligan

Bradner - Linda Diane Milligan, "42" of Bradner, Ohio, died Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Toledo Hospital. She was born March 6, 1950 in Bradner, Ohio to Robert L. & Helen (Crowfoot) Sams.

She married Dennis Milligan February 12, 1970 in Bradner, Ohio

Surviving are husband Dennis Milligan of Bradner, Children Bryan (Kelly) Milligan of Risingsun, Amy (Mike) Fillhart of Bradner, Scott (Tara) Milligan of Bradner, sisters Betty Jean (Jim) Zeis of Findlay, Bonnie (Steve) Wasserman and Susan (Barry) Wasserman both of Helena, 9 Grandchildren, 2 Great Grandchildren

She is preceded in death by her parents & brother James Sams.

Linda retired in 2016 as a bus driver for Lakota Schools after 30 years of service. She loved it with all her heart, made life time friends and loved the students. She was also Longaberger Basket consultant for 23 years, earning a 1st class trip to Hawaii in 2014.

She was a member of the Polyana's women's club, avid cake baker, she'd bake cakes for weddings, birthdays anniversaries, showers or any other occasion that popped up. Linda was the lead organizer for several fundraisers. She was always willing to help others.

Funeral services will be held Monday, August 26, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home, Fostoria, Ohio with Rev. Vernagaye Sullivan officiating.

Visitation will be from 10:00a.m. until 1:00 p.m. or 3 hours prior to services at the funeral home.

Burial will be at Bradner Cemetery, Bradner, Ohio.

Memorials can be made to the .

Online Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hffh.net
Published in the News-Messenger on Aug. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now