Linda Diane Milligan
Bradner - Linda Diane Milligan, "42" of Bradner, Ohio, died Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Toledo Hospital. She was born March 6, 1950 in Bradner, Ohio to Robert L. & Helen (Crowfoot) Sams.
She married Dennis Milligan February 12, 1970 in Bradner, Ohio
Surviving are husband Dennis Milligan of Bradner, Children Bryan (Kelly) Milligan of Risingsun, Amy (Mike) Fillhart of Bradner, Scott (Tara) Milligan of Bradner, sisters Betty Jean (Jim) Zeis of Findlay, Bonnie (Steve) Wasserman and Susan (Barry) Wasserman both of Helena, 9 Grandchildren, 2 Great Grandchildren
She is preceded in death by her parents & brother James Sams.
Linda retired in 2016 as a bus driver for Lakota Schools after 30 years of service. She loved it with all her heart, made life time friends and loved the students. She was also Longaberger Basket consultant for 23 years, earning a 1st class trip to Hawaii in 2014.
She was a member of the Polyana's women's club, avid cake baker, she'd bake cakes for weddings, birthdays anniversaries, showers or any other occasion that popped up. Linda was the lead organizer for several fundraisers. She was always willing to help others.
Funeral services will be held Monday, August 26, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home, Fostoria, Ohio with Rev. Vernagaye Sullivan officiating.
Visitation will be from 10:00a.m. until 1:00 p.m. or 3 hours prior to services at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Bradner Cemetery, Bradner, Ohio.
Memorials can be made to the .
Online Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hffh.net
Published in the News-Messenger on Aug. 24, 2019