Linda Dianne (Gillmor) Gable

Linda Dianne (Gillmor) Gable

Powell - Linda Dianne (Gillmor) Gable, 54, passed away at 7:43 a.m., Thursday, December 12, 2019 at the Ohio Health Emergency Department in Powell.

Linda was born in Columbus on June 16, 1965 to the late Paul E. and Brenda (Luckey) Gillmor. She married Tom Gable, they later divorced and he survives in Dublin.

Survivors include her daughter, Brenda Gable of Washington D.C., a sister, Julie (Abraham) Gillmor (Anshasi) of Lincoln, NE, two aunts, Dianne (Arthur) Krumsee of Powell, Linda Krumm of Hilliard, three half-brothers, Paul M., Connor, Adam Gillmor all of Columbus and Karen Gillmor of Dublin.

Linda was a homemaker and volunteered with pregnant and parenting teenagers. Linda and her daughter Brenda also volunteered delivering meals during the holidays. She was a doula who helped women in child birth. She enjoyed baking for others and experimenting with new recipes. Linda was a 1983 graduate of Old Fort High School and later received her Bachelor of Arts in Sociology from Ohio Wesleyan University. She later received her Master of Social Work from The Ohio State University. Most of all Linda enjoyed making people feel loved!

There will be visitation held for family and friends on Monday, December 16, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 12:00 p.m. at the Engle-Shook Funeral Home & Crematory in Tiffin. Burial will follow the services on Monday, at Pleasant Union cemetery in Old Fort.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Paul M. and Lucy J. Gillmor Charitable Foundation, 33 East Market Street, Tiffin, OH 44883. On-line condolences may be left for the family at www.engleshookfuneralhome.com.
Published in the News-Messenger from Dec. 13 to Dec. 16, 2019
