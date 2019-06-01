|
Linda Kay Sherry
Defiance - Linda Kay Sherry, age 66 of Defiance, passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at her home in Defiance, surrounded by her family.
She was born on June 27, 1952 to John and LaDonna (Allen) Smart in Fremont, Ohio. On February 20, 1971 she married Rev. William "Bill" Sherry, who resides in Defiance.
Linda was a faithful member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church. She worked for over 20 years as the Director of Outreach and Nurture. Linda cherished her friendships over the years and will be sadly missed by many good friends, and all the community children that she loved as her own. In her leisure time she enjoyed reading and traveling. Linda was a devoted wife and mother, and her priority was spending time with her children, whom she loved dearly.
Linda is survived by her loving spouse of 48 years, Rev. Bill Sherry of Defiance, mother, LaDonna Smart of Clyde, Ohio, two sons, Christopher Sherry of Defiance, and Michael Sherry of Columbus. She also leaves behind her three sisters, Barbara (Earl) George of Napoleon, Gail Smart-Taylor of Clyde, and Joann Toy of Clyde.
She was preceded in death by her father, John C. Smart.
A Graveside Service will be held at 3:30 pm on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Middle Creek Cemetery in Grover Hill, Ohio.
Schaffer Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to St. Paul's Food Pantry. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Published in the News-Messenger on June 1, 2019