Linda Lou Geyman
Fremont - Linda Lou Geyman, age 74, passed away Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at her Fremont home after an inspiring fight with cancer.
Linda was born in Gibsonburg on May 2, 1944, a daughter to Clarence and Jeannette (Thies) Lohrbach. As a 1962 graduate of Fremont Ross High School, she went on to work as a service rep for Ameritch, retiring in 1994.
On March 17, 1994, she married her long-time companion, Richard Geyman in Las Vegas. They later exchanged wedding vows at St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Linda was a very active member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, serving as a Eucharistic Minister, member of the Confraternity of the Blessed Sacrament and assisting with cleaning of the church. She was a volunteer at the Hayes Presidential Center and a member of the Fremont Yacht Club. Linda was an avid Ohio State Buckeye and Notre Dame Irish fan. Rich and she will also be remembered for previously owning and enjoying a cottage at Riverfront Marina for many years.
Surviving her are siblings Joanne (Gary) Maynard of Gibsonburg, Paula (Randall) Staul of Lewis Center, OH and Mark (Deb) Lohrbach of Butler, PA; close friends Shannon & Mike Reardon and Brandi & Randy Wammes of Fremont and their families; 6 nieces & nephews, and many great nieces and nephews.
Linda is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Dr. Janet Taalman; and nephew Chad Noftz.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, Feb. 28, 3-7 p.m. at the Herman-Karlovetz Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Fremont where a vigil service will begin at 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, Mar. 1, 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Rev. Michael Roemmele will officiate. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Fremont.
Memorials may be made to Bishop Hoffman Catholic School, St. Joseph Catholic Church, the R.B. Hayes Library Museum or to the care of the family.
Published in the News-Messenger on Feb. 26, 2019