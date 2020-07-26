Linus John Goshe
Tiffin - Linus John Goshe, 84, of Tiffin, died at 8:50 am Friday, July 24, 2020, at his residence.
He was born October 18, 1935, in Alvada, to Linus and Margaret (Kessler) Goshe. He married Rita Bloom September 13, 1958 in St. Joseph Catholic Church, and she survives.
Also surviving are two sons, Lynn A. (Jane) Goshe of Lebanon, Indiana, and Robert E. Goshe of Tiffin; a daughter, Debra Sue Moyer of Clyde; two grandchildren; and four brothers, Ronald Goshe of Ada, and Charles Goshe, Duane Goshe, and Eugene Goshe, all of Tiffin.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and a sister, Joan Fox.
Mr. Goshe was a graduate of Eden Local School in Melmore and served in the U.S. Army, both active duty and reserves. He retired in 1998 from National Machinery Company, where he was a test mechanic for 44 years. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, United Commercial Travelers, VFW, Amvets, American Legion, and the Quarter Century Club. He enjoyed farming, gardening, and woodworking.
A Walk Through visitation for family and friends will be 4 to 7 pm Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Traunero Funeral Home and Crematory, 214 S. Monroe St., Tiffin, Ohio 44883 (419)447-3113. Visitors are asked to wear masks and social distance as they walk through, pay respects, and exit without lingering. There will be a wake service at 3:30 pm Tuesday, and the Quarter Century Club will meet at 7 pm.
Prayers will be said at 9:30 am Wednesday, July 29, at the funeral home, followed by the funeral Mass at 10 am, in St. Joseph Catholic Church, with Rev. Joseph Szybka officiating. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, with military rites by the New Riegel American Legion.
Memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice, or St. Joseph Catholic Church.
To send condolences, go to www.traunerofuneralhome.com
