Lisa Ann Snow
1959 - 2020
Fremont - Lisa Ann Snow, 61, of Fremont, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Bay Park Hospital. She was born October 18, 1959 in Fremont the daughter of Irvin and Rosanne (Cicanese) Mittan.

Lisa was a 1977 graduate of Fremont Ross and went on Bowling Green State University to earn her Bachelors of Psychology Degree. She spent the last 40 years in Houston working for J.C. Penney and later Lowes. She loved adventure and spent her free time flying her own plane and exploring underwater as a SCUBA diver. Lisa was also an avid Ohio State fan.

Surviving is her sister Amy Printy of Fremont, OH; nieces Jennifer Brooks of Ft. Myers, FL and Jessica (Danny) Sanchez of Fremont, OH; great nieces and nephews: Jayleigh, Jackson, Daniel and Jamison.

Funeral Services will take place on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 10:30A.M. at Herman-Veh Funeral & Cremation Service, 317 E. Madison Street, Gibsonburg, OH. Private burial will take place at Roselawn Memorial Park, Lasalle, MI. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.hermanfh.com

Herman-Karlovtez Funeral & Cremation Service, Fremont, Ohio has been entrusted with arrangements.




Published in News-Messenger from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Herman-Veh Funeral & Cremation Service
Funeral services provided by
Herman-Karlovetz Funeral Home & Cremation Services
900 North Street
Fremont, OH 43420
419-332-7391
