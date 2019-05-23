|
Lois A. Michaels-Neitzke
FREMONT - Lois A. Michaels-Neitzke, 87, of Fremont, OH passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Valley View Health Campus. She was born on April 15, 1932 in Chillicothe, OH, the daughter of Richard and Bessie (Ransom) Farnsworth.
Lois married Daniel E. Michaels on June 21, 1952 in Waterville, OH and he preceded her in death on October 5, 1993. She married Alvin "Dutch" Neitzke on March 17, 2001.
Lois was a member and church secretary at Grace Community Church for many years. She was a master gardener and had a love for plants and sharing the produce from her garden with others.
Lois enjoyed meeting for Bible study and was an accomplished seamstress. She loved spending time with her family.
Lois is survived by her husband of eighteen years, Alvin "Dutch" Neitzke, Fremont, OH; children, Bruce Michaels, Delta, OH, Rick (Kaori) Michaels, Dublin, OH, Daniel (Sue) Michaels, Alliance, OH, Beth (Gary) Laffoon, Carmichael, CA; step children, Alvin (Brenda) Neitzke, Jr., Holland, OH and Steve Neitzke, Swanton, OH; siblings, Ross (Betty) Farnsworth, Plano, TX, Marilyn Moore, Athens, OH and Richard (Ellen) Farnsworth, Portland, ME; eight grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and first husband, Daniel E. Michaels.
Visitation: Saturday, May 25, 2019, from 9:00 to 11:00 am at Grace Community Church, 900 Smith Rd, Fremont, OH
Services will begin at 11:00 am at the church with Pastor Tim Wisehart officiating.
Private Burial will take place at McGormley Cemetery at a later date.
Memorials can be made to Grace Community Church.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.whhfh.com
Arrangements are entrusted to Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, Fremont, OH.
Published in the News-Messenger on May 23, 2019