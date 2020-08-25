Lois M. Lieske
Elmore - Lois M. Lieske, 80, passed away peacefully Monday, August 24, 2020 at her home under Hospice Care. She was born near Gibsonburg, OH August 7, 1940 to Ervin and Dora (Schroeder) Avers. Lois graduated from Harris- Elmore High School in 1958. She worked at Radar's 5 and 10 store, Credit Bureau of Toledo and Feilbach Company until her children were born. Lois was proud that she and her 3 daughters were all baptized, confirmed, and married members of Trinity Lutheran Church. She belonged to the Ladies Aid group where she served for many years as treasurer and assisted with numerous funeral luncheons. In her younger years, she sang in the church choir. Lois enjoyed cooking and baking. She was famous for her delicious carrot cake which was shared at family gatherings. She was a member of the Pride-N-Joy Mother's Club. Lois enjoyed bowling too. She went out to eat with her bowling friends, her classmates as well as relatives. Lois and Merlin traveled throughout 47 of the 50 states.
Lois is survived by her faithful husband, Merlin , of 59 years, her wonderful daughters: Becky (Mark) Ridgely of Bowling Green, Kimberly (David) Peplinski of Findlay, and Pamela (Richard) Young of Upper Sandusky. Also 7 cherished granddaughters: Hannah Ridgely, Kirsten Ridgley, Megan Peplinski, Brooke Peplinski, Paige Peplinski, Betsy Young, Niki Young, as well as sister-in-law, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ervin and Dora, and by her brothers: Luther, Donald, and Earl Avers.
Anyone lucky enough to know Lois would say, she was the best wife, mother and grandmother you could ever ask for. Family, friends and church members were blessed with 80 years of her life.
Visitation will be Thursday from 2-8pm at the Crosser & Priesman Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 19550 W. State Route 51, Elmore, OH 43416. Social distancing will be observed, and face coverings are respectfully requested. Due to the Covid19 Pandemic, Private Funeral Services will begin at 11am on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Elmore with the Rev. Stephen Lutz officiating. Burial will be in Harris- Elmore Union Cemetery, Elmore, OH. Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider Trinity Lutheran Church or a charity of the donor's choice
. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.crosserpriesmanfuneralhome.com
.