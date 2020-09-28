Lois Oberst
Fostoria - Lois Oberst, 89, of Fostoria, passed away at 1:24 am on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Good Shepherd Home, in Fostoria.
Lois was born January 10, 19331 in Clyde, Ohio, the daughter of the late Olive Lucy (Shriver) and C. Arthur Werth. She had four sisters, Helen, Mary Catherine, O. Eileen, and Joanna, and they have preceded her in death. She liked to be called Loie or Lo. She attended Clyde High School where she was a cheerleader for four years, sang in the glee club, and performed in school plays. She always enjoyed Christmas and playing outside with the neighbor kids.
Lois attended Tiffin University from, 1949-1951 where she was a member of Alpha lota Sorority and sang in the glee club there too.
Her sister Jo set her up with a blind date for a dance called "Daffodil Thrill". Her date was Paul Oberst. Jo did a good job; Paul and Lois were married on May 29, 1954 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Clyde. They had four children, Stephen, Mark, Tim and Leah, and 13 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. She was beloved aunt Lolo to nieces and nephews.
Lois worked for Bendix, Whirlpool and the Sandusky County Visitors Bureau. She had lots of interests, flower arranging, reading, the Cleveland Indians, the Browns, college basketball, pinochle, dogs, antiques, and birds (cardinals were her favorite).
She has been involved in community activities and organizations. She's been president of the President Hayes Garden Club, the Women of the Church, Fremont Women's Federation, and the Fremont Hospital Auxiliary. She had been a Sunday school teacher and member of the Church Altar Guild, and she's helped prepare funeral lunches and has been communion server at church. She's been active in the league of Women Voters.
Lois liked big band music, hymns and Christmas music. She's performed in productions of the Clyde Village Players such as "The Rock" and "Gaslight".
Lois loved people and was very social. She made a lot of friends while at Good Shepherd Home, and built lasting relationships with the staff.
She was proud of the four children she raised and being a good wife to her late husband, Paul.
Visitation will be held from 10 am until 1 pm on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at MANN-HARE-HOENING Funeral Home, 407 N. Countyline St., Fostoria. Funeral services will begin at 1 pm in the funeral home, Pastor Jerry Copeland, officiating. The funeral service will be live streamed on the Hoening Family Funeral Homes Facebook page.
Private burial will take place later in the day in Washington Chapel Cemetery, Sandusky County.
Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, those wishing to attend are reminded that masks and social distancing rules will be observed.
The family requests no flowers, and would ask that instead memorials be considered in the form of contributions to the Chaplaincy Fund at Good Shepherd Home, Ohio Living Hospice, or to a charity of the donor's choice
Online expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com
