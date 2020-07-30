Lois Rae (Hehl) Harder
Oak Harbor - Lois Rae (Hehl) Harder of Oak Harbor, died on July 29, 2020, under the care of Heartland Hospice. Lois was born January 14, 1936, on the Hehl homestead in Oak Harbor to Otto and Margaret (Pieplow) Hehl. She was active throughout her school years in farm activities and caring for animals; excelled in school plays, vocal music and on 5 instruments; honored as Oak Harbor High School class of 1954 valedictorian.
On June 5, 1954, Lois married Victor Alan Harder of Graytown. They lived in Toledo, where Lois was an executive secretary until they returned to the farm in 1958 and built their home. She loved being the full-time mom to their 3 children, before working part-time at Luther Peter's Orchard during autumn harvest and as a tax preparer for Weichman Agency. She later worked for BCS School District in various positions, her favorite as Middle School Librarian; then as dosimetry clerk for Toledo Edison.
Her passion for wildlife and natural habitat grew during her retirement. Lois was a charter member of Black Swamp Bird Observatory (BSBO) in 1992 and remained an active volunteer until 2015, working on projects including the bald eagle restoration program, hawk watch, passerine migration and bird banding. She and Vic established and monitored a trail for eastern bluebirds, and traveled across North America to 13 annual national bluebird conferences. They also spent nearly 30 years restoring the Hehl farm into a tallgrass prairie that became one of the prime birding spots in the BSBO region. Until a few years ago, Lois could be seen on the prairie, riding the Gator with her grandkids or great-grandkids, monitoring birds or butterflies, listening for frog songs, digging up invasive plants, gathering grass and wildflower seeds to sow in barren areas, or just enjoying the sun and silence.
Her love of music stayed with her, and Lois sang alto with the Terra Choral Society from 2003 to 2019.
She enjoyed leash-walking her cats, cross-stitching, collecting bird ornaments, baking Christmas cookies, working outside, camping with family and her Girl Scout troop, traveling and dancing with Vic. And no matter how busy her life was, she made time to spend with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Lois is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Victor; daughters: Vicki Rae (Mark) Thorne of Sleepy Hollow, Illinois, and Kendra Smith of Bowling Green; grandsons: Adam (Sarah) Smith, Justin Smith, Evan (Desi) Thorne, and Griffin Thorne; great-grandchildren: Bayley, Ryder and Brodie Smith, and Oliver Jones Thorne; sister: Linda (Hehl) Mortus of Port Clinton; cousins, nephews, nieces; and cat, Mittens. She is preceded in death by her son, Scott Harder; parents, Otto and Margaret (Pieplow) Hehl; in-laws, Harvey Harder, Leonard and Frieda (Zibbel) Schell, Dean Harder; and beloved cat, Fritzie.
Because of the need to socially distance, the family invites you to share stories and photos at crosserpriesmanfuneralhome.com
until we can safely meet in person to celebrate Lois's life.
Memorial contributions may be given to Black Swamp Bird Observatory (BSBO) via their website: www.bsbo.org/donate
or by sending a check to Black Swamp Bird Observatory, PO Box 250, Oak Harbor, Ohio 43449.