|
|
Lola G. "Sis" Null
Gibsonburg - Lola G. "Sis" Null, 84, passed away on Tues., March 5, 2019 at Countryside Manor, Fremont. She was born on March 27, 1934 in Rollersville, OH to the late Edward G. and Ruth P. (Kern) Aldrich.
On Aug. 15, 1953 she married Ray Null in Angola, IN. They shared 33 years of marriage until his passing on Aug. 10, 1987. Lola worked in the factory at Singers Control and she was an auctioneer for Sis's Place, retiring in 1975. Since her retirement and while living at Luther Meadows, she kept very busy hand stitching personalized quilts for family and lap blankets for her neighbors.
Surviving are children, RoseMarie of Fremont and Anna Bell Morison of Youngstown; adopted children, Sarah Tagge and Samuel Null; daughter-in-law, Ruth Null of Fremont; several grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; siblings, Lillie (Denny) Robinson of Helena, Lula Bell (Bill) Lash of Helena, Fred (Bev) Aldrich of Millersville, Anna Rose (Jerry) Robinson of Green Springs, Iona Kopp & Bonny (Wayne) Ashley all of Alabama and Irene (Harold) Chio of Curtis; and sister-in-law, Mildred Aldrich of Helena.
In addition to her husband, she is preceded in death by her sons, LeRoy, John, Donald & infant Joe Paul Null; and siblings, Jack & Ben Aldrich and Dorothy Smith.
Memorial Services and burial at Kansas Cemetery will be at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Stein Hospice of Sandusky.
To send an online condolence, visit: www.hermanfh.com
Published in the News-Messenger on Mar. 8, 2019