Lola I. Kaiser
Fremont - Lola I. Kaiser, 94, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at ProMedica Memorial Hospital, Fremont. She was born on April 6, 1926 in Lindsey to the late Clayton and Arkie (McCollum) Schwartz. In 1944, Lola graduated from Gibsonburg High School.

On June 28, 1947 she married William O. Kaiser. Together they had 3 children, and Lola delighted in being a homemaker while raising their children. After the kids were grown, she worked at Singer Controls retiring a few months after William's passing in 1978. She was a member of the Elks, Moose, Eagles, ReAct and the Mother of Twins Club. She was a boating enthusiast and loved being around people especially her family.

Left to cherish her memory are her children; Diane (Thomas) Boos and Mari (Jeffrey) Daugherty all of Fremont; grandchildren, Sharie Chagnon, Matthew Sours, Tami Fox, Justin Chagnon, Chad Kaiser, and Misty Anton; step-grandchildren, Shanan Iddi and Donnie Boos; 15 great-grandchildren, 9 great-great-grandchildren; and sister, Janet Swartzlander of Bowling Green.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she is preceded in death by her son, Michael J. Kaiser; grandchildren, Nicole Sours and Joshua Daugherty; sister, Doris Claypool; and infant sister, Ellen Schwartz.

Memorial contributions may be made to ProMedica Hospice of Memorial Hospital or to the Liberty Center.

Due to the virus, visitation will be family only. Graveside services will be held on Monday, June 15th at 2:00 p.m. at Oakwood Cemetery. Herman-Karlovetz Funeral Home & Cremation Services has had the privilege of assisting the Kaiser family during this difficult time.

To send an online condolence or to view Lola's Tribute Video, please visit www.hermanfh.com.




Published in News-Messenger from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.
