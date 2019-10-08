|
Lonnie C. McNichols
Castalia - Lonnie C. McNichols, age 79, of Castalia, died Saturday night, October 5, 2019, at Stein Hospice Care Center, Sandusky, following a brief illness.
He was born February, 12, 1940, in Jonesborough, TN. After moving to Ohio, he started working for Barr Rubber Products, then went to work for Whirlpool, where he was employed for over 20 years as a foreman, and followed by 10 years at Sam's Club. Lonnie was a member of the Sandusky Eagles and loved to travel to Hawaii and Tennessee. He also enjoyed playing the guitar, watching the many area eagles, and woodworking. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren, especially his granddaughter Alicia Garcia.
He is survived by his wife Sharon (Wuertz) McNichols; two daughters Annette Smith, Green Springs, and Brenda Fleming, Clyde; son David McNichols, Castalia; two grandchildren Jeremy and Cody; sister Sandra Nardone, Il; brother Mike McNichols, MO; and several nieces and nephews.
Lonnie was preceded in death by his parents Worley and Beatrice (Carver) McNichols; granddaughter Alicia Garcia; and brother Larry McNichols.
Friends may call from 4-7 PM, Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at Ransom Funeral & Cremation Service, 610 S. Washington St., Castalia, where services will be held on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at 10:30 AM. Burial will be in Castalia Cemetery.
Published in the News-Messenger on Oct. 8, 2019