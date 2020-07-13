Lorrie Shock-Heslet
Tiffin - Lorrie Shock-Heslet, 55, of Tiffin, finally kicked cancer's ass when she was welcomed into heaven on July 10, 2020 after a short but fierce battle with breast cancer. Originally from Green Springs, she was a 1982 graduate of Clyde High School. Lorrie's girls, daughters Megan Shock, of Columbus, Madelyn Heslet, of Tiffin, Macey Heslet, of Columbus, and granddaughter Josie Heslet, of Tiffin, were her greatest joy and she treasured her time with them. She also adored her son-in-law Theo and trusted him to always be there for her girls.
Lorrie was a life force. She was an avid reader, loved to travel and enjoyed hiking with her Best Dog Friend Eddie. She will be remembered for her generous spirit, her sense of adventure, her love of people and animals, and her beautiful smile. In her role organizing activities at The Tiffin Developmental Center, she was passionate about helping individuals with disabilities have their own adventures.
Lorrie was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Dorothy Shock, and her nephew, LCpl Jeremy Shock and we know she is delighted to finally be reunited with them and other loved ones who passed before her. In addition to her daughters and her granddaughter, she leaves, with sadness, her brothers Chris (Cindy) Bowling of Columbus, BJ (Crissie) Shock of Wapakoneta, Duane (Sherry) Shock, of Green Springs, sisters Vikki Waddingham of Kingston, Ontario and Debra Bird of Spring, Texas, her best friend, Vicki Fish of Bozeman, Montana, much loved nieces and nephews and many friends.
A party to celebrate Lorrie's life will be held at a later date due to COVID-19. Friends and family are encouraged to remember her by doing one of her favorite activities: go outside, take a walk, and look for the beauty around you—and remember to be kind to those who are less fortunate than you.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family in care of Engle-Shook Funeral Home & Crematory in Tiffin, 135 North Washington Street, Tiffin, OH 44883. On-line condolences may be left for the family at www.shookfamilyfh.com
