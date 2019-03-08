|
Louis E. Billetter
Naples, FL - Louis E. Billetter, 85, died peacefully surrounded by his family in Naples, Fla., Saturday, March 2, 2019.
Louie was born Dec. 14, 1933, in Sandusky, to Alvina (Ward) Billetter and Louis Alden Billetter (deceased). He was also preceded in death by brother, Jack.
Louie grew up in Sandusky and in 1951 enlisted in the Navy and proudly served his country in the Korean War. After an honorable discharge, he returned to finish his education and received his diploma from Sandusky High School in 1956. He was employed by the railroad until he found his natural ability as a self-taught architect builder/developer in the mid-60s. Together with his partner Paul Goodman, he built numerous custom homes and developments in the area through the early 80s. In 1986 he joined his current partner, Randy Homan, to form Billetter & Homan, Inc. He and Randy also partnered with Mark Celek of Fremont and Thom Shaffoe of Norwalk in developing numerous homes and condominium communities.
He was a founder and lifelong member of the Erie County Homebuilders Association and was proud to be one of the largest custom home builders in the Northeastern Ohio area, building well over 2,800 homes during his 55-plus years in the building industry.
Louie was known as an extremely honest, generous and hardworking man with a great sense of humor who was always there for his friends and family.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Doris; daughter, Lisa Ann; grandchildren Nicholas and Kobi; and stepdaughter, Angela.
Burial will be held at Oakland Cemetery in Sandusky. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Contributions in Louie's memory may be made to The National Fragile X Foundation, 1861 International Drive, Suite 200, McLean, Virginia 22102, fragilex.org.
Published in the News-Messenger on Mar. 8, 2019