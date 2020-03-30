Services
Luann Marie "Lu" Sanders

Luann Marie "Lu" Sanders, 64, passed away on March 29, 2020 at Hospitality Skilled Nursing in Xenia, OH. She was born on December 2, 1955 in Fremont to Verlin H. "Tiny" and Carol Ann (Feehan) Butzier.

Lu earned her associate degree in accounting at Terra Community College. She worked the front counter for several years at Associated Buyers.

In 1986, she married Mark Allan Sanders and on April 11th they would have shared their 34th wedding anniversary. Lu and her husband, Mark were operators of the former Maple Lanes in Fremont where many knew her for her skill in competitive bowling. She competed in many local, state and national bowling tournaments. Lu enjoyed her many bingo and cards parties with her friends, but she saved her biggest enthusiasm for when her daughter competed in sports and tournaments as she happily played the role of the biggest cheerleader.

Surviving is her husband, Mark Allan Sanders of Xenia; daughter, Heidi (Matt Back) Sanders of Xenia; mother, Carol Ann Butzier of Fremont; grand dogs, Shadow, Bullet & Pistol; siblings, David Butzier, Joann (Jim) Murray all of Fremont, Elaine Butzier of Woodville, Cheryl Butzier of Perrysburg; former sister-in-law, Brenda Butzier; mother-in-law, Dottie Sanders of Fremont; and several nieces & nephews and great-nieces & nephews.

She is preceded in death by her father, Verlin "Tiny" Butzier and father-in-law, Ernie Sanders.

Funeral Services will be private. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date. It is strongly recommended, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the or to the care of her family. If you would like us to add your name to the families register book you may call us at 419-332-7391 or send personal condolences by visiting:

