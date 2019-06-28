|
Luella "Sue" Mae Kramer
Republic - Luella "Sue" Mae Kramer, 78, of Republic, OH passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Firelands Regional Medical Center in Sandusky, OH. She was born on March 26, 1941 in Adams Township, Seneca County to Raymond and Iva (Lee) Laux.
Sue married John Kramer on May 26, 1973 in Green Springs, OH. She worked at the Villa Maria for over thirty years as a Therapy Assistant until she retired. Luella enjoyed reading and watching wrestling.
Sue is survived by her husband of forty-six years, John Kramer, Republic, OH; stepdaughter, Janet Kramer, Fremont, OH; brother, John Laux, Mansfield, OH and sister, Norma Jean (Lester) Fritz, Bucyrus, OH; nieces and nephews, Shawn (Cathy), Theresa, Julia Laux, Brian (Karen) Fritz and Carrie (Jamie) Betts.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be held on Monday, July 1, 2019, from Noon until 2:00 pm at Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 211 N. Broadway St, Green Springs, OH
Services will follow at 2:00 pm at the funeral home with Pastor Scott Mauch officiating.
Burial will take place at Green Springs Cemetery.
Memorials can be made to Donor's Choice.
Published in the News-Messenger on June 28, 2019