Luisa Ramirez-Johnson
San Antonio, TX - Luisa Ramírez-Johnson, age 45, of San Antonio, Texas, passed away on August 11, 2019. Luisa was born on November 2, 1973 in Fremont, Ohio to Jose A. and Margaret V. Ramírez. She was a songbird and a free spirit who loved people and celebrations.
Luisa was a beautiful person with an immense heart. She earned a degree in child psychology. Most recently, Luisa supported families as a parent educator and court monitor for Catholic Charities, Archdiocese of San Antonio, Inc. She volunteered as a guardian ad litem and raised donations for many charitable organizations.
Luisa was the mother to Victoria Wilson, Adrienne Vail, and Charles A. Johnson. She loved her children above all. Luisa taught them to love each other and to give back to the community. She was married to Charles Johnson II.
Luisa is survived by her parents, children, husband, sister (Mónica Ramírez (Derome)), brother (Jose Ramírez, Jr.), brother-in-law (Scott Derome) and nephew (Emerson Derome). She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents (Sixto and Karen Guardiola; Georgia Ann Guardiola) and paternal grandparents (Geronimo and Maria L. Ramírez).
A memorial and burial service will be held in her honor at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Fremont, Ohio on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 10:30am. A gathering will directly follow at the St. Joseph's Parish Hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Luisa's name to the or the .
Published in the News-Messenger on Aug. 22, 2019